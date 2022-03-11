Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

