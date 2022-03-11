Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AQN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.11 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

