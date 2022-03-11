Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 330,894 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

