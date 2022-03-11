Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,967. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

