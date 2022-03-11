Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will earn ($1.73) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42).

ALLK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45. Allakos has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

