Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.92.

ALLO stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

