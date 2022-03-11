Almaden Minerals (AAU) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Almaden Minerals (NYSE: AAU – Get Rating) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Almaden Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Almaden Minerals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Almaden Minerals Competitors 725 2425 2806 121 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Almaden Minerals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Almaden Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A -$2.34 million -14.93 Almaden Minerals Competitors $8.09 billion $2.02 billion -8.40

Almaden Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -5.30% -4.97% Almaden Minerals Competitors -1,107.41% 3.88% -1.49%

Summary

Almaden Minerals competitors beat Almaden Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

