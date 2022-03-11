Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,558 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after buying an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

