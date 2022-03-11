Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 751 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,736 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.