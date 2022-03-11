Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 914 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

VBR opened at $170.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

