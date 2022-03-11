Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of DHR opened at $263.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.34. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $212.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

