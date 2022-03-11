Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $232.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.66 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.27.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

