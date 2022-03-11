Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eaton by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 442,731 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

