Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,822.53 and traded as low as $2,601.79. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,677.32, with a volume of 1,610,975 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,604 shares of company stock worth $259,190,051. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,714.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,821.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

