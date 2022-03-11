Alphr finance One Day Volume Reaches $20,591.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $49,924.86 and $20,591.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.21 or 0.06605423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,782.28 or 0.99981440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042003 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars.

