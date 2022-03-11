Alset Capital Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 14th

Alset Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Alset Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ ACAXU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
