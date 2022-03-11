Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

ASPS opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

