Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$21.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.22.

Several analysts recently commented on ALS shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of ALS opened at C$24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.48 and a 12 month high of C$25.68.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.