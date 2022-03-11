Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.22.

TSE ALS traded down C$0.77 on Friday, reaching C$24.14. The company had a trading volume of 82,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,947. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.33. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

