Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $46.00. The stock traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 3287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $34,423,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.