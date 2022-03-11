Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 7,564,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,567,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,334,000 after purchasing an additional 211,173 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.