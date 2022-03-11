Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Down 87.2% in February

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the February 13th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,606,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AZFL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amazonas Florestal has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Amazonas Florestal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

