Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ambarella’s sales might be negatively impacted from the industry-wide supply constraint. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Also, higher expenses related to the company’s efforts to expedite orders and secure more capacity are a concern. However, it is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. Improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses along with solid demand for its AI vision silicon products have been major growth drivers. Moreover, healthy customer and product mix, supported by strong operational execution, is boosting gross margin. It is also witnessing slowdown in the rate of order push-out and cancellations while recovery in design activities, which is encouraging.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $88.32 on Monday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total transaction of $168,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,777 shares of company stock worth $5,378,911 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

