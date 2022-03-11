Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

AMED stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. 4,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,541. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.