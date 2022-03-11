American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

WWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

