American International Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,007,427 shares of company stock valued at $122,591,115. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

