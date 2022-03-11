American International Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $76.00 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

