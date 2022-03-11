American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

