American International Group Inc. Sells 1,229 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

