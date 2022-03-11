American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $311.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.60.

NYSE:AMT opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 1-year low of $205.66 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 323,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,036,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $4,551,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

