American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. American Vanguard updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVD opened at $17.59 on Friday. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $544.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after buying an additional 167,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Vanguard by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

