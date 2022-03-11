Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87). Approximately 90,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.12).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The firm has a market cap of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.49.
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
