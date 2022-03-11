Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.00. General Motors posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $41.85. 17,978,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,945,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

