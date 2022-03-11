Analysts Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.
Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AGTC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 177,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,864. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.41.
About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.
