Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Post $3.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) will announce $3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.50. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 843.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $25.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.54 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $201.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.69. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

