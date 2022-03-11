Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,838,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.