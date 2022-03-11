Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. eBay reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $240,751,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $14,656,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

