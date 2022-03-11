Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.59. 4,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,142. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

