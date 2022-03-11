Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regency Centers Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.04.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regency Centers by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 101,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.