Analysts Offer Predictions for Scholar Rock Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.37) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.62) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $513.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

