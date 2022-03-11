Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $702.69

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $702.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of ALGN traded down $24.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $411.80 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

