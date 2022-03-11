Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Target Price at $45.83

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

YOU opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. Clear Secure has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $65.70.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,188,102 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,192.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,680,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $36,265,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $19,219,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $16,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.