Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Target Price at GBX 7,046.17

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($92.32).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($100.10) to GBX 8,349 ($109.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded DCC to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,900 ($90.41) to GBX 5,550 ($72.72) in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.99) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

DCC traded down GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,606 ($73.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,565. DCC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,050 ($66.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,684 ($87.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,108.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,072.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

