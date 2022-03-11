Analysts Set Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price at $6.06

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

ITRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 263,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,166. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

