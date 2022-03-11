Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Price Target at C$107.30

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total transaction of C$3,541,922.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,236,028.07. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $10,661,967.

TSE:L opened at C$114.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.98. The stock has a market cap of C$38.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$65.32 and a 1-year high of C$115.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

