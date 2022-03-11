Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) PT at $175.06

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

MTB stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.12. 37,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,391. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,332,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

