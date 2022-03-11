Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price at $204.86

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.86.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 101,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,601. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.74. Novavax has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,148,133. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $88,297,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.