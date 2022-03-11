Analysts Set Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) PT at $8.88

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCFLF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SCFLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $996 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.