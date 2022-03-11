Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) PT at $268.50

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.50.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,574,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.47. SEA has a twelve month low of $86.35 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $10,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $5,067,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.