Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $103.11

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,253 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,659 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $70.03. 211,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

